Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greenlee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 11:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greenlee FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#11 22 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Martin County in east central Florida Southeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter Island, Jensen Beach, Palm City, Port Salerno, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, White City, Hobe Sound, Sewall`s Point, North River Shores, Witham Field, Nettles Island, Port Saint Lucie River Park, Indian River Estates, Ocean Breeze Park, Rio and Waveland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Four Peaks, Canyon Lake and Saguaro Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin, northwestern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Counties through 515 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Bratt to 9 miles northeast of Molino. Movement was southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Molino. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 09:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mcdowell County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL AND NORTHWESTERN RUTHERFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Okaloosa and central Santa Rosa Counties through 500 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crestview to 8 miles north of Point Baker. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crestview, Baker, Point Baker and Roeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended near Saddlebrooke and Catalina areas. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 457 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Expect significant flows exiting the Chiricahua Mountains into the evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MST Sunday for a portion of Southeast Arizona.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham and Southwestern Greenlee Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Rio Verde, Goldfield Ranch, Scottsdale Airport and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Flows in washes may continue well into the night. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MST Sunday for a portion of Southeast Arizona.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH AND WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 126 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches over the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scars. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scars. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scars. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Rio Verde, Goldfield Ranch, Scottsdale Airport and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Flows in washes may continue well into the night. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MST Sunday for a portion of Southeast Arizona.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham and Southwestern Greenlee Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Virginia Beach, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Virginia Beach A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the City of Virginia Beach through 545 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kempsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Regent University, Kempsville, Princess Anne, Rudee Heights, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo, Bayside, Oceana, North Virginia Beach, Dam Neck, Gallups Corner and London Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clifton, York, Guthrie and Three Way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy