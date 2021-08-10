Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Houghton; Ontonagon The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Houghton County in western Upper Michigan Northeastern Ontonagon County in western Upper Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 223 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mass City, or 14 miles southeast of Ontonagon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nisula. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
