POTUS

White House: Biden still believes Taliban takeover of Afghanistan not 'inevitable'

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

The White House repeatedly defended withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban rapidly gain ground in the war-torn country ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden still believes the fall of the Afghan government is not "inevitable," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. The administration does not "have the luxury of just feeling disappointed" by Afghan forces' inability to deter the threat, despite the taxpayer money invested in their cause, Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

"The president's view is that now is the time for them to utilize the training, the assistance, the security guidance that they have been provided over the last two decades, and they will continue to be provided, and unite as Afghan leaders, both the military and leaders who are leading the country, to push back against the Taliban," she said.

Psaki added, "They need to show political will at this point to push back, and obviously, there's a political process that we continue to support."

She directed questions regarding whether new training models would be used next time the United States runs military capacity-building programs abroad to the Pentagon. But she reiterated that the U.S. would still provide $1 billion to the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing for combat and operations, $1 billion for supplies, and $700 million for salaries.

"It is a fundamental value to continue to be partners and support their effort, but ultimately, it is up to the Afghans to determine what their future looks like," she said.

Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, warned the Taliban Tuesday the group would not be recognized internationally if it returns to power through force.

The Taliban have nearly completed their takeover of northern Afghanistan after the departure of much of the international coalition, capturing a series of strategic strongholds at a velocity that has surprised many observers.

Comments / 14

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
MilitaryCNN

Biden deserves blame for the debacle in Afghanistan

(CNN) — A group of religious warriors, riding on captured American military vehicles, vanquish a US-trained military, which relinquishes much of its power without a fight. That's what happened in Iraq after the US withdrawal of troops from the country at the end of 2011. Within three years, an army of ISIS fighters was only a few miles from the gates of Baghdad and had taken many of the significant cities in Iraq.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama lied to Americans about withdrawal from Afghanistan: book

Excerpts from a new book allege that former President Barack Obama lied when he announced in December of 2014 that the United States’ war with Afghanistan had reached a "conclusion." In the book "The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War," set to be released at the end of...
Telegraph

Why the 300,000-strong Afghan army is collapsing so swiftly against Taliban

Col Edris Ataaie draws on his cigarette and rubs his eyes. The garrison commander at the Afghan army’s training academy has not slept because of a drumbeat of terrible news from the frontline. Two of his good friends were killed the evening before, as the Taliban surged into a province which only weeks earlier had seemed secure. He is composed and calm, but he is also obviously exhausted.
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
WorldPosted by
Axios

Afghan president addresses nation as Taliban close in on Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday made his first public remarks since the Taliban captured over half of the country's provincial capitals, saying that he's focusing on preventing "instability, violence and the displacement of people." State of play: In a televised speech, Ghani gave no hints that he would resign,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

McConnell calls on Biden to change course in Afghanistan before it's too late

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged President Joe Biden to reverse course in Afghanistan as the security situation in the country quickly deteriorates. "Unless President Biden adjusts course quickly, the Taliban is on track to secure a significant military victory," McConnell said in a statement Thursday. "The latest news of a further drawdown at our Embassy and a hasty deployment of military forces seem like preparations for the fall of Kabul. President Biden’s decisions have us hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975."
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden says he bears ‘zero responsibility' for Afghanistan debacle

The Taliban have retaken 12 provincial Afghanistan capitals following the U.S. military’s secretive overnight withdrawal from Bagram Airfield earlier this year (U.S. officials didn’t even notify the base’s new Afghan commander before silently slipping away, leaving the official to discover for himself, nearly two hours after the fact, that the Americans had Irish Goodbye’d after nearly 20 years of occupation).
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

China 'is prepared to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate rulers as soon as Kabul falls' in a blow to Biden's strategy of international isolation and political pressure

China is reportedly prepared to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan if they succeed in toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul. According to U.S. and foreign intelligence sources cited by U.S. News & World Report, Chinese Communist Party leaders are preparing to formalize their relationship with the Islamist insurgents.

Comments / 14

