Big Ten Announces 2021 Volleyball Season Television Schedule

By Jacob Padilla
hailvarsity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten announced its television schedule for the 2021 volleyball season on Tuesday and the Huskers will feature prominently. Nebraska currently has 14 matches scheduled to be televised this season with a 15th match as a wildcard. Nebraska’s match against Indiana on Oct. 13 will be on ESPNU while he other 13 selected matches will be on Big Ten Network. Nebraska’s match at Ohio State on Nov. 6 will either be on Big Ten Network or streamed on Big Ten Network+.

