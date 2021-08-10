Cancel
HBO Renews Docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE For a 2nd Season

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has renewed the docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE for a second season. The docuseries chronicles big-wave surf legend Garrett McNamara and his fellow surfers as they search to find and surf the biggest wave in the world. The second season of 100 FOOT WAVE will continue to follow Garrett and Nicole McNamara and others profiled in the six-episode first season as they get closer to making their dream a reality, and will introduce new big wave surfers who join the communal pursuit to conquer a 100 foot wave in Nazaré.

