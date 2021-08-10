HBO Renews Docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE For a 2nd Season

HBO has acquired the North American television and streaming rights to the six-episode French limited drama series LAETITIA from France tv distribution and Academy Award winning director of “Murder on a Sunday Morning,” Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. The first French series ever to be selected for the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, the limited series debuts MONDAY, AUGUST 30 (10:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Following the disappearance of eighteen-year-old “Laetitia” (Sophie Breyer) and the repercussions that follow her twin sister “Jessica” (Marie Colomb), the series is based on the true events that shook France in 2011, and the best-selling book by Ivan Jablonka, “Laëtitia ou la fin des hommes” (Laetitia or the end of men”) published by Editions du Seuil, 2016.