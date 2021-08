This is a podcast/audio story. Listen to “Outbreak Alabama: Stories from a Pandemic,” above. Today we hear from Ruth Serven Smith, editor of the Alabama Education Lab. Alabama went back to school this week, and things haven’t gone very smoothly. You can blame COVID, which again looms over another school year as numbers continue to rise due to the delta variant that has proven more infectious for children, prompting many schools to issue mask mandates, many of them for the first 30 days of the semester before they re-evaluate the pandemic situation.