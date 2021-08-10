Cancel
Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens beginning in October, in part to encourage more people to get vaccinated, officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany now has enough vaccines for its whole population — more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including from infections with the delta variant.

