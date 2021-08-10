Cancel
More businesses could follow Norwegian Cruise Line and require vaccines

By RON HURTIBISE
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Norwegian Cruise Line could be clearing the way for businesses across the U.S. to require customers to show proof of vaccination before being served. Attorneys looking into a federal district judge’s ruling on Sunday allowing Norwegian to require vaccination of all future passengers said the ruling, if upheld, could set a precedent that could strike down laws in several states barring businesses from requiring “vaccine passports.”

