Diablo II: Resurrected Beta Early Access Kicks Off This Week, Includes MP and New Classes
Diablo II: Resurrected launches in just a bit over a month, but you’ll be able to test out the game starting this week. The D2 Resurrected open beta early access period kicks off on Friday, provided you’ve pre-ordered, while everyone will be able to test out the beta, regardless of pre-order status, the following week. This beta will include five classes (Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin) as well as full multiplayer with support for cross-progression. Here’s some more details on multiplayer, and what parts of the game will be playable.wccftech.com
