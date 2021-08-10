Cancel
Boston, MA

Police: Man arrested after ‘violently assaulting’ BPD officers

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzstm_0bNXZ83u00

BOSTON — Three Boston Police officers were violently assaulted while trying to arrest a man who reportedly exposed himself outside of the Boston Public Library on Tuesday morning.

He was arrested and faced a judge in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon.

“Mr. Conley resisted arrest and that lead to what can only be described as a melee,” according to a prosecutor.

The prosecutor described the vicious assault, Cornelio Conley, 43 allegedly inflicted on arresting officers.

Neighbors said there has been an uptick in violence in the Copley Square area ever since the pandemic began.

“Well I think it’s unfortunate. Lately, there has been an increase in homelessness,” said Richard Baiano, who lives close by and also owns a local business.

Police described Conley as homeless and said he attacked a library security guard who attempted to stop him from performing a lewd act outside the library.

They said Conley then indiscriminately attacked responding male officers and a female officer.

In court prosecutors said he punched the female officer in the face with a closed fist.

Mayor Kim Janey acknowledged the problem at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It is very unfortunate and underscores the importance of the mental health pilot that I just launched last week,” Janey said.

While the mayor is hoping money will solve the issue, residents feel something needs to be done now to help solve the homeless issue that’s recently impacted the Copley Square area.

“I have a business on Newbury Street and we had an altercation in front of it. The police came for that but in general there’s not a lot that they can do,” Baiano said.

That feeling of hopelessness is felt in neighborhoods from the South End to the Back Bay since the closing of the homeless shelter on Long Island six years ago. And when police are violently attacked some feel it’s gone too far.

“The fact that people are attacking police it needs to get stepped up some. it’s very sad that something like that could really happen,” said Mark Ruby who is a lawyer and lives nearby in Boston.

The officers were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated and released.

©2021 Cox Media Group

