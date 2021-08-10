17 Visually Slimming Dresses That You Can Wear Into Fall

Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a little bit late to shop for dresses that are strictly meant for summertime wear, but there are plenty of styles that you can adjust to rock once the weather starts to cool down. If you’re looking for some new dresses to add to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered!

In fact, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite frocks that are slimming, confidence-boosting and suitable to wear this fall. Read on for more!

17 Flattering Dresses That You Can Wear Into Fall

Short Dresses and Mini Dresses

1. According to thousands of reviewers, the draped tie-waist detail on this LILLUSORY bodycon dress is surprisingly slimming! You can purchase it in a tank version or a long-sleeve version for a more fall-appropriate look.

2. Every detail on this dress from OUGES is incredible. The combo of the halter-style neckline and fit-and-flare cut is ideal for every body type!

3. Another fab fit-and-flare style is this one from ACEVOG! It’s a little more revealing thanks to the scoop neck, but you can easily layer with it once the weather gets cooler.

4. Wrap dresses are one of our go-to flattering styles, and you won’t find a more classic example than this Lark & Ro number. It comes in a handful of different colors and prints too!

5. Shoppers are calling this adorable dress from Romwe an absolute “miracle”! It has a swing dress aesthetic, and we dig the flowy short sleeves that give it an elegant look!

6. Even though this Milumia boho dress has a loose fit, it’s surprisingly flattering. One reviewer claims that they’re gearing up to buy it in every color!

7. The simplicity of this Berydress wrap dress is timeless. You can wear it to the office with a blazer and loafers, or throw on some heels if you’re heading to a formal function!

8. There’s no reason to be afraid of bodycon! This dress from Zalalus has a lovely asymmetrical hem that’s draped, which gives you a little tummy-control action.

Midi and Maxi Dresses

9. Reviewers with varying body types say that this Milumia maxi dress is one of their favorite frocks! It flows beautifully, and although it does have a summery feel, throw on a leather jacket and you’re set for fall.

10. You’ll feel like an absolute boss in this structured pinstripe dress from VFSHOW! It’s an incredible option to wear to the office, but you can also dress it down for a more casual look.

11. This ECOWISH midi dress has a stylish curved hem and a tie belt that cinches in the waist. Shoppers can’t stop raving about how much they love the look!

12. Another chic belted dress is this one from levaca! Its horizontal striped design may also provide a slimming effect.

13. We mentioned a few shorter wrap dresses earlier, so we had to include a longer version too. This GRECERELLE dress has a longer hem with a high-low cut that looks absolutely gorgeous!

14. We know that a simple midi dress like this one from Urban CoCo will work in any wardrobe. There’s so much room to make it your own and put your unique fashion spin on it!

15. This midi dress from Rekucci has a design that’s specifically intended for tummy control. The mid-section area is ruched, which always makes for a flattering appearance!

16. You’re going to swoon over this midi dress from Eliacher! It’s the definition of classic style, and we also appreciate that the spaghetti straps are adjustable. It will fit like a glove!

17. To top off our dress roundup, we wanted to include this VintageClothing maxi dress! Its boho style is a dream for anyone who has a relaxed vibe.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!