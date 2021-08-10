How to check Apex Legends map rotation in Season 10: Emergence

Update 13.1 has released for PUBG, and we’ve got the full list of patch notes here. There is a lot to cover and the changes are quite extensive. The update mostly addresses the recent 12.2 update which added the new map Taego, fixing many of the issues that have been garnering criticism from players. This includes increasing the rate air drops and item spawn rates, adding objects to some otherwise empty areas of the map, and spicing up the initial plane ride at the start of each match. Outside of the map upgrades, changes have been made to the ranked rewards system, and some things have been changed about ranked play for the upcoming Ranked Season 13. Numerous weapons have been nerfed, as well as their rarity shifted, a “spray” feature has been added, and some small bugs have also been fixed. This update is available now for PC players, but console players will have to wait a few days.