Thumb-size bat makes record-breaking flight, gets killed by a house cat
A thumb-size bat that was killed by a house cat in Russia flew a record-breaking 1,254 miles (2,018 kilometers) from the U.K. before meeting its untimely end. The female Nathusius' pipistrelle (Pipistrellus nathusii), which weighed just under 0.3 ounces (8 grams), was found injured in the village of Molgino in western Russia. It was taken to a local bat sanctuary but later died from its injuries, which were most likely inflicted by a cat, according to a statement by the Bat Conservation Trust in the U.K. (BCT).www.livescience.com
Comments / 0