Coco and The Cellar Bar has announced a sudden closure, thanking patrons for making the Easthampton eatery a special place. “It is with profound regret that we must close Coco and the Cellar Bar, effective immediately,” reads a message to the community posted online. “It has been a truly difficult 18 months since the pandemic started and this is the best decision for our family. Thank you for helping to make Coco such a special place.”