When it comes to shopping for a 4WD SUV, you’ve got a few options to choose from. Among those options are SUVs like the 2021 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. While both 4WD SUVs have a solid reputation for going off the beaten path, odds are you aren’t planning on buying both. The good news is that we’re here to help you determine which 4WD SUV is the better pick for you.