Nearly everyone who’s ever driven a car has worried about running out of fuel. At the moment, it’s much easier to refuel a gas-powered car than an EV. Gas stations abound, while electric chargers are still few and far between. Despite EVs’ detractors, Tesla has put a lot of work into establishing a charging station network that any electric car can use. But the future didn’t arrive soon enough for one Ford Mustang Mach-E driver in the Northeast.