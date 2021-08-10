Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Sources: Developer circling prime site near uptown Charlotte for project

Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Development has filed a pre-submittal development document for a site in Charlotte. Multiple sources told CBJ that the company is planning a development there.

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
#Uptown Charlotte#Cbj#Investment#Cbj
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

$80M development on Charlotte’s west side nears completion

CHARLOTTE — Third & Urban is nearing completion on a project that’ll bring 260,000 square feet of redeveloped space at mid-century warehouses on Charlotte’s west side. The $80 million commercial project, called Lower Tuck, includes four buildings sandwiched in between the neighborhoods of Seversville, Wesley Heights and Enderly Park, off Jay and Gesco Streets.
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte developer tackles multifamily, warehouse projects in Raleigh

A Charlotte-based developer is having a big summer in the Triangle. 2021 Heavy Hitters Commercial Real Estate Awards - DEADLINE EXTENDED. The CBJ will recognize top projects in commercial real estate completed between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 in the Charlotte region. The entire team - from developer to architect to law firm to financier - will be recognized in a special report and celebrated at an awards dinner in late October. Submit a nomination to see if your project is a home run!
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Ohio-based Heritage Income Properties buys Huntersville apartment complex for $66M

The complex, named The Luxe of Huntersville, was previously owned by Atlanta-based Cortland Partners. 2021 Heavy Hitters Commercial Real Estate Awards - DEADLINE EXTENDED. The CBJ will recognize top projects in commercial real estate completed between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 in the Charlotte region. The entire team - from developer to architect to law firm to financier - will be recognized in a special report and celebrated at an awards dinner in late October. Submit a nomination to see if your project is a home run!
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

VIEWPOINT: This is our moment to build a sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for the Charlotte region

Investment in infrastructure – to upgrade our roads and bridges, expand our public transit system, enhance our schools, and bring high-speed broadband to every household – is fundamental to economic mobility for all our citizens. These investments also will help us attract new businesses, jobs and talent to our region, and to continue growing in a responsible, sustainable way.
Charlotte, NC

S3 Capital Lends $80M on Luxury Charlotte Multifamily Development

East Boulevard Development Company LLC has nabbed $80 million in construction debt from S3 Capital Partners to finance the development of a luxury multifamily project in Charlotte, N.C., Commercial Observer has learned. The loan will facilitate the buildout of a project that will be located at 1701 East Boulevard in...
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: A look at the Charlotte area’s newest residential projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s pipeline of multifamily development kept growing in July. Included in that mix were a couple of property acquisitions for new apartment projects in the South End area as well as in parts of Charlotte farther from center city. Ram Realty Advisors, for instance, will bring more than 250 apartments to 421 W. Tremont Ave. with its acquisition of 2.6 acres, while a joint-venture group consisting of FCP, Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital just snapped up 6.7 acres for the multifamily piece of a new microdistrict it’s creating in the Wilmore neighborhood.

