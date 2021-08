Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suffered one of the most important political defeats of his term in Congress on Tuesday. The far right has been repeating unfounded accusations of electoral fraud for months. But his proposal for a constitutional amendment to change the voting system fell within 79 votes of those necessary in a parliamentary session held hours after the president and captain in the reserve presided, along with the military leadership, an unprecedented parade of tanks in the center of Brasilia. Despite the parliamentary defeat, the controversy is still alive. Bolsonaro insists that “the result of the scrutiny cannot be trusted [de las presidenciales]”Expected in 2022.