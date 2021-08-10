Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Raise for teachers, support personnel in Louisiana district

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Teachers and support personnel in a Louisiana school district are in line to get a pay raise.

The Central Community School System’s board on Monday unanimously approved pay increases for its employees. Certified teachers will get $2,000 more this year — $800 from the state, plus $1,200 from the local district — and support personnel will receive $1,000 more this year — $400 from the state, plus $600 from the local district.

The salary increases will supplement annual increases awarded by state lawmakers earlier this year, news outlets reported. With the raises, beginning teachers at Central Community Schools will receive $48,500, and teachers at the top end of the district’s scale with 30 years of experience will make over $62,000.

School Board President James Gardener said the pay raises are supported with recurring revenues generated by the district’s property millages. In April, the board voted to levy a greater millage rate than what had been assessed in recent years, but was still less than what was approved by voters.

“Investing in quality teachers, administrators and staff is essential to ensuring our school district offers our students a world-class education,” Gardner said. “Every year, our district must compete for the area’s best educators. This pay increase helps to keep us competitive, and we hope it sends a strong message to our employees that we recognize their hard work and dedication, especially during these challenging times, and we want to reward them where we can.”

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the millage rates rolling forward are expected to increase revenues by $800,000.

“All that increase is going directly back to our teachers and staff in pay raises,” Fountain said. “Every penny we can invest in our people is a tremendous down payment on our success as a school system.”

The announcement comes just as back to school preparations are underway for the 2021-22 school year. Most schools in the Central district will have their first official day back on Aug. 12.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardner, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
Central, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Central, LA
Education
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Central Community Schools#School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of two Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors. Biden spoke separately by phone Friday with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas teen with autism sues Missouri board school

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri has been sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused. The latest of the lawsuits was filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of a Texas teen with autism and bipolar disorder. It accuses Agape Baptist Church, which operates Agape Boarding School, of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and battery by staff and other students, The Kansas City Star reports.
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Judges allows environmental groups’ lawsuit to proceed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit brought by environmental groups against the Tennessee Valley Authority. The recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker means the case will proceed, The Commercial Appeal reported. The environmental groups, including Memphis-based Protect Our Aquifer, argue the...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Democrat DeJear to seek Iowa governorship in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announced Saturday she will seek the state’s governorship in 2022. “Working families have been hit hard over the past few years. They are worth the fight,” DeJear, a Democrat, said in a campaign statement ahead of an announcement ceremony in suburban Des Moines. “As your governor, I will spend my time working on solutions by bringing together Iowans from river to river to meet our challenges head on.”
Johnson County, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated Johnson County employees must get tested weekly

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren’t vaccinated. “With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy