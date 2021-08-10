Raise for teachers, support personnel in Louisiana district

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Teachers and support personnel in a Louisiana school district are in line to get a pay raise.

The Central Community School System’s board on Monday unanimously approved pay increases for its employees. Certified teachers will get $2,000 more this year — $800 from the state, plus $1,200 from the local district — and support personnel will receive $1,000 more this year — $400 from the state, plus $600 from the local district.

The salary increases will supplement annual increases awarded by state lawmakers earlier this year, news outlets reported. With the raises, beginning teachers at Central Community Schools will receive $48,500, and teachers at the top end of the district’s scale with 30 years of experience will make over $62,000.

School Board President James Gardener said the pay raises are supported with recurring revenues generated by the district’s property millages. In April, the board voted to levy a greater millage rate than what had been assessed in recent years, but was still less than what was approved by voters.

“Investing in quality teachers, administrators and staff is essential to ensuring our school district offers our students a world-class education,” Gardner said. “Every year, our district must compete for the area’s best educators. This pay increase helps to keep us competitive, and we hope it sends a strong message to our employees that we recognize their hard work and dedication, especially during these challenging times, and we want to reward them where we can.”

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the millage rates rolling forward are expected to increase revenues by $800,000.

“All that increase is going directly back to our teachers and staff in pay raises,” Fountain said. “Every penny we can invest in our people is a tremendous down payment on our success as a school system.”

The announcement comes just as back to school preparations are underway for the 2021-22 school year. Most schools in the Central district will have their first official day back on Aug. 12.