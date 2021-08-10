Cancel
NFL

Bears Training Camp: Justin Fields, Cole Kmet Put in Extra Work

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Fields and Kmet are getting in extra work together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For as long as Matt Nagy has been in town, he’s been looking for his QB1 and his TE1, two positions integral to running his offense. Think of similar offenses: Kansas City has the Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection, and Philadelphia boasts both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert for Jalen Hurts to target. Now, for the first time during Nagy's tenure in Chicago, it looks like the Bears may finally have long-term answers at each spot in Justin Fields and Cole Kmet.

www.nbcchicago.com

