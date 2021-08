Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. **HEAT ADVISORY in effect 11 AM until 6 PM. Heat Index values from 105-108 degrees possible. Tracking another day of dangerous a heat. Highs will soar to the low and mid 90s with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible. We'll start with sunshine with clouds building in as the day progresses ahead of a cold front. A cold front will approach from the northwest and move into the area tonight. Showers and storms will 'pop-up' ahead of this front by the late afternoon and evening hours. The area is under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning. Along with that, heavy downpours will be possible which could lead to flooding in flow-moving storms. Most of our Virginia viewing area is under a flash flood threat. Showers and storms will start to wane overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s.