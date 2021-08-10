Cancel
Health Services

UHCOM to open direct primary care clinic for uninsured patients

By John R. Fischer
 6 days ago

The University of Houston College of Medicine plans to open a low-cost direct primary care clinic for patients without health insurance. Using a $1 million gift from The Cullen Trust for Health Care, UHCOM will open the facility on the campus of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and plan for it to be the first in a network of clinics that it hopes will open up access to care in Houston, which has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the U.S.

