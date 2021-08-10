UHCOM to open direct primary care clinic for uninsured patients

Primary care medicine was established to provide essential treatment for common medical problems. It is primarily the modern version of a concept introduced based on the perception of the underlying societal principle of twentieth-century Chinese literacy and rural reconstruction advocates, Y.C. James Yen and Liang Shuming. Primary care medicine, in reality, is nothing butthe bureaucratic title given to those physicians who choose to provide the most basic yet broader scope of skillset towards the health and well-being of a given community. But, today, the title primary care medicine is misleadingly used for a kind of practice that is neither medical at its eternity nor common to the traditional physician job description.