Claymont- Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Steele 4th of Claymont on drug charges Tuesday night. On August 17, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m., members of the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (Delaware State Police and Delaware Probation and Parole) were conducting proactive patrol in the Claymont area. While in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, members of GTF observed Jacob Steele exit from the passenger side of a vehicle. GTF unit members were familiar with Steele and were aware that he had an active capias and active warrant out of New Castle County Police Department.