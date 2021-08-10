Cancel
Cars

New Car Preview: 2022 Toyota Tundra

By Malcolm Hogan
Automotive Addicts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truck segment in America is among the most competitive and most sought after following modern-day crossover and sport utility vehicles. The Ford F-150 has led the way in sales figures for the bulk of the existence of pick-up trucks. When it comes to viable alternatives to a proper pick-up truck, the Toyota Tundra comes to mind for its proven track record on ruggedness and uncompromised reliability. For the 2022 model year, the Toyota Tundra gets a full redesign and anticipation from many fans to deliver on the goods that they have been asking for during its 20-plus years of existence.

