‘It’s a tumultuous time’: Political figures react to Cuomo resignation

By Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to abandon his battle to stay in office amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations has renewed focus on the #MeToo movement and set off a power shift in one of the nation’s most significant elected offices. The 63-year-old Democrat had denied...

Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Andrew Cuomo brags about saving New York lawmakers from looking like ‘ship of fools’ with impeachment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would have triumphed over an impeachment investigation. The 63-year-old Democrat, who announced this week he would resign after Attorney General Letitia James released an explosive report claiming he engaged in sexual misconduct with 11 women and fostered a culture of intimidation, said he did the right thing and indicated the New York State Assembly also made the correct decision in announcing its impeachment proceedings would be suspended.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Cuomo pats himself on back in first post-resignation interview

In his first phone interview since announcing plans to resign from his post, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told New York Magazine how he's doing. What he's saying: "Philosophical, philosophical," Cuomo said. "You know, I consider myself a student of history and I see everything through that lens." Cuomo "wanted to talk...
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

George Pataki: Thank God Andrew Cuomo Is Gone

Former Governor of New York, George Pataki, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Pataki said the handwriting was on the wall but even in his resignation his comments were unapologetic and didn’t acknowledge responsibility. Pataki said Cuomo acted as if he were the victim of a political witch-hunt. Pataki strongly feels that despite Cuomo’s resignation the nursing home investigation must continue in order to find out what was behind the order leading to the unnecessary elderly deaths. When asked if Andrew Cuomo is plotting a comeback, Pataki said he can see it happening and pointed to Anthony Weiner who was convicted of a felony and ran for office. On Lt Governor Kathy Hochul taking over, Pataki feels we should give her a chance. Pataki said she needs to hit the ground running to address the economic and tax crisis along with crime, the mentally ill and homelessness.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Biden reacts to Cuomo's resignation as New York governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was facing growing calls to resign, even from President Biden, as he faced allegations of sexual harassment. It's an ironic fall from grace for Cuomo, who signed legislation to help end sexual harassment just two years ago. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

With Cuomo's resignation, Democrats can refocus on 2022 messaging

Last week writing in The Hill, I called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York to “do the right thing” and step aside. One week to the day of that piece being published and the New York attorney general’s damning 165-page investigation into the 11 sexual harassment and assault claims against Cuomo being released publicly, the governor did just that.

