BAY CITY, MI - Antique collectors and retro décor lovers will be flocking to Bay City this weekend for the return of an annual large outdoor vintage market. The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its sixth year after it was shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This year’s market, which features over 100 vendors, will be held on from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Sunday, Aug. 15 in Veterans Memorial Park in Bay City. While customers of all ages will be busy browsing outdoor tents this weekend at the sale to see what kind of unique finds they can nab, the event also focuses on bringing the old back to life.