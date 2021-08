Detroit — Here's a look at who is trending up and who is trending down coming out of the Detroit Lions' preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night. Even if Reynolds had been on the roster since March, his six-carry, 49-yard performance would have been a highlight. But when you consider he signed with the Lions the day before the preseason opener and was introducing himself to many of his teammates and coaches during the game, you can't help but be impressed.