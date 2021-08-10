Barcade Detroit set to open this month, provide Detroiters with an outlet to enjoy arcade games & craft beer

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) Barcade Detroit, a new bar and arcade located at 666 Selden St., plans to open on Monday, Aug. 23, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

Founded in 2004, Barcade, which brands itself as the original “arcade bar,” opened its first location in Brooklyn, New York. The idea behind the arcade bar was to provide people an outlet to enjoy classic arcade games and American craft beer.

Barcade Detroit first broke ground in Midtown in 2017 as part of a $20 million renovation on the Selden Street corridor.

Barcade's expansion into Detroit will mark the chain’s first location in the Midwest.