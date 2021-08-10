Cancel
Crawford County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Taylor, Upson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Crawford; Taylor; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Upson County in west central Georgia Northwestern Crawford County in central Georgia North central Taylor County in west central Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, or 8 miles northwest of Roberta, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roberta, Salem, Carsonville and Musella. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

