Special Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Lebanon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dauphin and western Lebanon Counties through 245 PM EDT At 221 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dehart Dam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Hershey, Palmyra, Linglestown, Annville, Skyline View, Campbelltown, Pleasant Hill, Sand Hill, Cleona, Elizabethville, Fredericksburg, Timber Hills, Harper Tavern, Lickdale, Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Jonestown and Dauphin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
