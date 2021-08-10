Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTY At 220 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntsville, or 10 miles south of Oneida, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Helenwood, Norma and Robbins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
