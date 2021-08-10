Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lee and southeastern Chambers Counties through 145 PM CDT At 121 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Valley to Oak Bowery to near Notasulga. Movement was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Valley, Lanett, Notasulga, Cusseta, Beans Mill, Huguley, Auburn University, Fairfax, River View, Oak Bowery, Loachapoka, Robert G. Pitts Airport, Lanett Municipal Airport, I 85 Welcome Center At Lanett, Chewacla State Park and Mount Jefferson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
