Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pittsylvania, northeastern Henry and southeastern Franklin Counties through 245 PM EDT At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mountain Valley, or near Callands, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chatham Callands Snow Creek Leatherwood Swansonville Dry Fork and Sandy River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH