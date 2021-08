Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The cost of NHS coronavirus tests for international arrivals to the UK has been reduced, the government says. Test-and-trace tests have been cut from £88 to £68 for people arriving from green-listed countries and for those from amber-listed countries who are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the price of two tests for amber arrivals who have not had both jabs has been cut from £170 to £136.