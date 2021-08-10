Cancel
Microsoft will soon let Teams web users add background effects and share system audio

By Anmol Mehrotra Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is working on a couple of new features for Teams web users that should further enhance the user experience. According to a new entry on Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the Redmond giant will soon allow Teams web users to add background effects on video calls. Microsoft first introduced replacable backgrounds back in 2019 and followed it up with custom background images which was added last year. The upcoming update will finally allow Teams web users to take advantage of the feature. Microsoft notes that it will allow users to blur backgrounds or use a background image. It's not clear if the company will allow users to upload pictures from their system. The ability to change the background will roll out to Teams web users in September 2021.

www.neowin.net

