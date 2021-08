With an upswing in COVID-19 cases in Grayson County, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTMC) has amended its visitation policy. “As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region continues to rise, Owensboro Health is committed to keeping our patients and team members safe,” the statement said. “One way we’re limiting the chance of exposure inside our hospitals is by asking each patient to designate ONLY ONE support person to visit them for the duration of their inpatient stay or for a surgical procedure, beginning Monday, August 9.”