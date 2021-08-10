E.C. Community Foundation Announces First Recipients Through New Grant Program
The Eau Claire Community Foundation – a community resource dedicated to promoting philanthropy, collaboration, innovation, and building endowments in the Chippewa Valley – is celebrating its 25th anniversary by offering four grant opportunities to a slew of area nonprofits in its first-ever Grant Catalog: a crowdfunding platform that allows community members to contribute directly to needs from local nonprofits.volumeone.org
