Jordan, MN

Irene Marie “Dottie” Pyka, 93

montgomerymnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrene Marie “Dottie” Pyka, 93, Jordan, formerly of Royalton, October 29, 1927-August 6, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Opole for Irene Marie “Dottie” Pyka, age 93, who died Friday at her daughter’s home in Royalton. Rev. Eugene Theisen will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery immediately following mass. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service on Monday at the church in Opole. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

montgomerymnnews.com

#Obituary#Opole#German#Viking#Mt Carmel Church#The Evangelist Church#The Christian Mothers#Royalton Study Club
