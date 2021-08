“Up until a few weeks ago, this still felt like a very blurred vision,” reads the welcome message inside Visions’ festival’s programme. Since 2013, the Hackney all-dayer has taken over numerous local spaces to host some of the most exciting acts in indie-rock alongside record fairs, food stalls and a dog show. Thanks to COVID-inspired uncertainty though, the 2021 edition is a smaller affair with an emphasis on “discovering your new favourite British acts”.