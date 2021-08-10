Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

John’s “It’s Called RADIO” Playlist

By John Timmons
wfpk.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Timmons’ love of radio goes back to his childhood days. It was a time of listening to AM radio stations on his transistor radio. His passion continues to this day and has put together a compilation of songs that have the word RADIO in the title! Thanks to listeners for their suggestions as well. In case you missed it or just want to hear it again, here’s his Spotify playlist for “It’s Called RADIO” including songs that time didn’t allow for. Enjoy!

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transistor Radio#Radio Stations#Am Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s “Piano/Keyboard” playlist

This morning Mel decided to dedicate all three hours of her show to piano and keyboard players!. Here’s a playlist featuring her choices, as well as some of your requests…. Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.
Tennisnorthernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #16

In music, nothing beats a great intro track. Singer-songwriter Clairo has matured exponentially on her new album “Sling,” and the intro track “Bambi” is masterful and elegant. Multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Jack Antonoff’s instrumentation on the track’s clavinet, mellotron, drums, bass, piano and electric guitar pair nicely alongside Clairo’s angelic voice for some soothing introspection.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Grouper, Obongjayar, Dave, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Spotify highlights songwriters and producers behind today’s hits with new curated playlist

Spotify is set to spotlight the songwriters and producers behind some of the world’s biggest hits via a new playlist, ‘Noteable Releases’. The flagship editorial playlist continues on from the streaming service’s launch of its Noteable hub in February, which collates songwriting and publishing credits to place a greater emphasis on the contributions of those working behind the scenes in the recorded music industry.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Lala Lala shares the anthemic new track “Diver”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Lala Lala is the project of Chicago-based musician Lillie West. She just announced her upcoming new album, I Want The Door To Open with the lead single and video, “DIVER.” Citing Kate Bush as an influence, it’s an anthemic song about a never ending struggle for freedom and acceptance.
Musicwfpk.org

Big Thief Share New Singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

Big Thief has returned with the release of two new songs. “Little Things” and “Sparrow” were recorded in late 2020 and produced by the band’s drummer James Krivchenia. He talked about the special energy that led to the first take of “Sparrow” becoming the official take saying, “We all just...
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Records”

Yesterday, August 12th, was #NationalVinylRecordDay so we celebrated on Mel’s Diner this morning!. Mel took your requests for songs that reference vinyl, records, 45s, etc., in the title. Here’s a playlist of everything that played, plus some extras that didn’t make it due to time constraints…. Ready for more great...
Musicfangirlish.com

Fangirlish Playlist for ‘Shadow and Bone’s’ Jesper Fahey

In case you didn’t already know this, we love Shadow and Bone. But what we love even more is a good Shadow and Bone Playlist. We’ve done quite a few here which you should definitely check out. From Kanej, to Darklina, we have them all. This time around we’re showing our precious baby Jesper some love. This member of the Crows is the best friend we all need. He doesn’t always make the wisest choices and his love life is a bit all over the place. Despite all of this, his heart is in the right place. We put together a playlist that we think sums him up the best way we know how.
MusicNME

Listen to The Cribs’ new single ‘Swinging At Shadows’

The Cribs have shared their brand new single ‘Swinging At Shadows’ – you can hear the track below. The song is the first preview of ‘Sonic Blew Singles Club’, a new series of monthly singles by the Wakefield trio which will run until the end of the year. Fans who...
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Phoebe Bridgers “Nothing Else Matters”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Who knew she was such a huge Metallica fan? We’re glad she is! Phoebe Bridgers surprised us with a hauntingly beautiful interpretation of the rockers’ classic “Nothing Else Matters.”. Her version is on The Metallica Blacklist, an upcoming...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Singer Mikko Kotamäki's personal Swallow The Sun playlist

It's been a busy 2021 for Finnish prog metal sextet Swallow The Sun. They've jut released a new live album, 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki, and only last week the band announced they would be releasing a brand new studio album, Moonflowers, through Century Media Records on November 19.
Musicwfpk.org

Aimee Mann announces new album, shares new song

Aimee Mann has a new album on the way, her first in four years. Queens of the Summer Hotel is scheduled for release on November 5th. To preview the LP, Mann has shared a video for the first single, “Suicide is Murder”. Music for Queens of the Summer Hotel came...
Religionwesb.com

SKILLET’s JOHN COOPER Says His ‘Burning Desire To Play Music’ Is ‘A Calling From God’

In a new interview with “The Paula Faris ‘Faith & Calling’ Podcast”, John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, spoke about his intensely strict religious upbringing where all pop music, black clothes and even Christian rock music was banned. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I am the product of an incredibly faithful mom. My mom was a Jesus fanatic. I’m talking about everywhere we went, my mom was sharing Jesus with every single person at the grocery store. I am a product of a very faithful, praying mom, but I do think that my childhood did have a lot of what I would consider to be a little fundamentalist, a little bit of that legalism and maybe a lot of fear — a lot of fear of what’s gonna happen in the world, rather than focusing on the fact that we can be full of God’s presence in order that we would be a light going into the darkness.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy