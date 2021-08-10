John’s “It’s Called RADIO” Playlist

In case you didn’t already know this, we love Shadow and Bone. But what we love even more is a good Shadow and Bone Playlist. We’ve done quite a few here which you should definitely check out. From Kanej, to Darklina, we have them all. This time around we’re showing our precious baby Jesper some love. This member of the Crows is the best friend we all need. He doesn’t always make the wisest choices and his love life is a bit all over the place. Despite all of this, his heart is in the right place. We put together a playlist that we think sums him up the best way we know how.