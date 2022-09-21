ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

These 20 Sites Will Totally Change Your Luxury Shopping Game

By Maya Kaufman, Julia Marzovilla and Olivia Marcus
 2 days ago
I love bargain-hunting as much as the next person, but I will always have a soft spot (and a tab on my browser) for luxury fashion. Whether I’m on the hunt for a new piece of clothing, a new bag or a new pair of shoes, I can’t help but look at a few pricey items from time to time and dream about my next big purchase. Prior to know, I preferred to make big purchases in-store, but I wasn’t always so in the know about how to buy expensive pieces from the comfort of my own home. That said, the best places to shop luxury online make doing to a breeze. If you’re looking to make your first big purchase (or just want to stare at some pretty new pieces) then this is the list for you.

A few ground rules before we get into the actual list: Luxury pieces are just that — a luxury! You should never (ever) feel like you have to spend a rent check on a new bag just because it’s been popping up on your Instagram feed or your TikTok For You Page. Making a splurge is definitely a commitment, so be sure that your wishlist item is something that will last you well beyond a single season. Nothing feels better than nabbing something you know you’ll love for years to come!

From good old standbys like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue to fashion set-beloved options like SSENSE and LuisaViaRoma , this list really has it all. I’ve even included a few secondhand sites like The RealReal and The Luxury Closet that specialize in selling pre-loved, authenticated pieces at a serious discount. Buying newer expensive items can be daunting, so investing in vintage pieces is a must if you want something truly timeless.

Read on to check out 20 of the best luxury shopping destinations on the web, plus a few items I’d definitely love to add to my growing wardrobe.

LuisaViaRoma

What started as a storefront in Florence is now one of the biggest luxury retailers on the web. Check out LuisaViaRoma’s site if you want to discover emerging brands or just swoon over all the pieces your favorite influencers have been posting about on Instagram. This blazer from Jacquemus is one of them.



La Veste Fresca Wide Shoulder Jacket $442 (was $885)

Buy Now

Nordstrom

You know the deal here— Nordstrom has it all when it comes to luxury pieces. The iconic website has become a fashion set favorite for a reason, people! From up-and-coming brands to options by classic designers like this tee from Burberry , Nordstrom’s site is one of the first places you should go when debating a pricey purchase.



Serra Vintage Check Sleeve T-Shirt $450

Buy Now

Revolve

There’s no easier place to get a rundown of hot fashion than Revolve . If there’s a brand that has been popping up everywhere on the Internet, it’s probably sold at this cool-girl-approved retailer. Take this green cut-out top from Kim Shui, for instance. Celebs like Bella Hadid and Halsey have rocked designs by Shui in the past, so it’s about time you fell in love with the brand, too.



Qi Pao Top in Green $147 (was $245)

Buy Now

FWRD

Think of FWRD as Revolve’s luxurious older sister. The selection is just as trendy, but the pieces tend to be a little more up-there in price, not that that’s a bad thing! This halter-hybrid dress from Cult Gaia is perfect for any special occasion.



Eileen Dress in Apricot $498

Buy Now

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue’s site is the site for you if you’re looking to make your next designer investment. They have so many of your favorite brands at the ready, plus standout pieces like this mesh top from Self-Portrait . Plus, they’re one of the few sites on this list that actually have a brick-and-mortar storefront if you’re in the mood for an IRL shopping experience, too.



Power Mesh Bustier Top $365

Buy Now

Farfetch

Farfetch is your new one-stop shop for designer fashion and emerging brands. It carries everything from Palm Angels to Balmain. Treat yourself to this Gucci belt that’ll elevate just about any outfit. Style it with a dress for a more dressed-up look or go more casual with jeans and a sweater. Either way, it’ll be a centerpiece in your wardrobe for the long haul.



Double G Buckle Belt $440

Buy Now

Shopbop

When in doubt, check out Shopbop . It’s a subsidiary of Amazon which means that so many of the cute designer duds will get to you in no time if you have an Amazon Prime account thanks to the Prime Shipping feature. If you don’t, the site guarantees that your items will get to you in three business days or less. New pieces that you can order now and have in time for the weekend? Sign me up!  I love this rainbow Ganni sweater .



Graphic Wool Sweater $295

Buy Now

Intermix

Fashion girls love Intermix . Why? Because the site edits down its selection so you only shop the cream of the crop. Case in point: This simple knit midi skirt from Rumer. Browsing Intermix’s site is like shopping in-store, without having to look through tons of racks to find the good stuff.



Byron Ring-Embellished Linen Maxi Skirt $258

Buy Now

The Outnet

The Outnet hosts over 350 designer brands at up to 70 percent off retail pricing(!), so it’s best to keep refresh the site on a daily basis. That’s how you’ll manage to score finds like these strappy heels from By Far. They even have a chic-as-hell in-house brand, Iris + Ink, which designs classic pieces that you’ll live in year after year.



Dylan Zebra-Print Mules $148 (was $492)

Buy Now

Net-A-Porter

Let’s be honest—who doesn’t spend way too much time looking at Net-A-Porter’s website at the start of every new season? The luxury site is the online destination for all of this season’s hottest pieces from the most in-demand designers. This shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta will be the star of your closet for years to come.



Cassette Intrecciato Leather Shoulder… $2,750

Buy Now

Verishop

Sometimes it’s nice to have everything you’re looking for in one place. Verishop is great because the site carries brands that cover all price ranges. You can easily shop Free People, Loveshackfancy, Staud and Schutz all in the same place. These Schutz knee-high boots work for all seasons but will be especially on trend in the spring.



Asya Up Crocodile-Embossed Leather Boot $218

Buy Now

Bloomingdales

When it comes to shopping for a shiny new pair of shoes, Bloomingdales ‘ selection is second-to-none. Sure, you could go to one of their IRL locations, but why do that when you can browse all the cute new picks from the comfort of your couch? While this pair of combat boots is a classic, there are tons of trendier items on the site, too.



Lug Sole Combat Booties $950

Buy Now

Moda Operandi

If you want to shop all the newest collections well before they hit other sites, Moda Operandi has you covered. The site hosts designer trunk shows every season to give in-the-know shoppers a sneak peek at all of the most in-demand pieces. Or, feel free to discover a new brand while taking a gander at the site’s New In page. If you’re lucky, you might even find something on sale like this gorgeous STAUD bag .



Mina Leather Shoulder Bag $350

Buy Now

SSENSE

If you’re looking to discover new brands, head on over to SSENSE . They work on exclusive collaborations with brands like Colina Strada and Paco Rabanne, so you’ll find those extra-special pieces everyone else asks you about and envies. However, we can’t keep our eyes off these Ganni jeans because ICYMI, baggy jeans are in.



Black Angi Jeans $230

Buy Now

The Luxury Closet

If you’re looking to buy some new jewelry, it’s always best to check out resale sites like The Luxury Closet . They sell tons of options from so many iconic brands like Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari and Cartier. This gold necklace from the latter makes for the perfect gift (or just a gift to yourself).



Love 18K Rose Gold Necklace $2,020

Buy Now

Mytheresa

Bet you didn’t know that Mytheresa gets in a whopping 900 new arrivals each and every week! Maybe that’s why I can always manage to find pieces on Mytheresa that are constantly sold out everywhere else. Example A? These heels from cult-favorite, celeb-adored brand Amina Muaddi.



Gilda Embellished Mules $975

Buy Now

Italist

Italist works directly with retailers in Italy to provide shoppers with discounts up to 40 percent across the board. Plus, orders get to you in up to four days(!). Discounts and fast shipping? Consider me a forever fan. This Fendi cape is currently sitting in my cart.



Cape With Logo Lettering $1,132.34 (was $1,253.72)

Buy Now

11 Honoré

Killer style shouldn’t stop at a certain size. 11 Honore offers pieces from luxury brands like Tanya Taylor, Brandon Maxwell and more in sizes up to a 26. And don’t forget to check out the site’s amazing in-house line as well! These pants are a must-buy.



Avery Wideleg Pant $128

Buy Now

The Lobby

Have you ever looked at an image of a product and wondered how it would look IRL? The people over at The Lobby heard you. The site featured shoppable videos so you can get a real sense of how a piece looks and moves. You can even shop edits from your favorite influencers and awesome ranges of accessories and bags—like this to-die-for bright blue bag from Brandon Blackwood.



Syl Bag $105 (was $150)

Buy Now

The RealReal

I couldn’t talk about luxury fashion and not mention The RealReal . A team of authenticators approves each and every item that goes up on the site, so you can shop for pre-loved pieces in peace. While the clothing selection is amazing, don’t sleep on the jewelry lineup! I have a feeling this Tiffany & Co bracelet is going to be everywhere again soon enough.



Return To Tiffany Heart Tag Bracelet $395

Buy Now

