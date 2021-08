Notes come around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Dan Davies was in his backyard in Griffith, Ind., watering when he saw a butterfly that made him email, “I’ve never seen one that colorful.” Michael Jeffords, entomologist for the Illinois Natural History Survey and one author of “Butterflies of Illinois: A Field Guide,” identified it as a yellow morph of a female eastern tiger swallowtail. Then he added, “They also come in black that is a mimic of the pipeline swallowtail. All tiger swallowtail males are yellow, but [there are] different morphs of the female varies, depending on location. Yellow are more common in the northern part of it’s range.”