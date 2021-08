Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are up 6.7% to $238.56 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The stock has gained over 30% in the past five trading days. On Aug. 4, Novavax announced the European Commission would purchase 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, with an additional option to purchase 100 million doses by the end of 2023. In clinical studies, the vaccine candidate demonstrated 89.7% to 96.4% overall efficacy in immunization, depending on the strain of the coronavirus.