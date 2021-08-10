Cancel
Eugene, OR

Oregon women’s basketball promotes Jodie Berry to associate head coach

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
EUGENE — Oregon formally announced the promotion of assistant women’s basketball coach Jodie Berry to associate head coach. “I’m thrilled to be able to elevate Jodie to associate head coach,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said in a statement. “The relationships she builds with our student-athletes and the example that she sets for them on and off the court has been instrumental to the program’s success. Jodie and I have worked together for a long time and I consider her a great friend and trust her with everything. There is no one more deserving of this opportunity than her.”

www.oregonlive.com

