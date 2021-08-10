Oregon women’s basketball promotes Jodie Berry to associate head coach

EUGENE — The many moving parts in Oregon’s secondary make it the primary position group of focus as the Ducks prepare for their first scrimmage of fall camp tonight. Oregon has been without cornerback DJ James and nickel Jamal Hill thus far due to their indefinite suspensions, safety Jared Greenfield has also been absent and freshmen Avante Dickerson and Jeffrey Bassa were limited on Thursday. If none of them play at Autzen Stadium tonight the Ducks will still have two full units available in the defensive backfield, but many of those players lack game experience and will be getting significant opportunities.