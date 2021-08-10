Cancel
Massachusetts State

What Would $1T Infrastructure Bill Passed By U.S. Senate Mean For Massachusetts?

BOSTON (CBS) – The United States Senate passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday. So what would it mean for Massachusetts if the legislation is also approved by the House?

Nineteen Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to pass the bill, which is known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The bill prioritizes funding to enhance the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, water and broadband infrastructure. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the lower chamber won’t take up the bipartisan bill until the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion budget package that includes provisions to fight climate change and boost domestic spending on health care, child care and more.

If the infrastructure bill becomes as law as is, Massachusetts would receive about $8 billion for highway and transit systems.

According to Sen. Ed Markey’s office, the state would see about $4.2 billion for road improvements, $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repairs, and $2.5 billion for public transit like the MBTA.

Massachusetts would also get $63 million for electric vehicle charging stations and at least $100 million to expand broadband access across the state.

