Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Recent Interview Insisting on His Innocence

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO.J. Simpson recently addressed his past murder trial in a new interview, and now Nicole Brown's sister has reacted to the former NFL star insisting on his innocence in her sibling's death. Simpson spoke with The Athletic this month, and at one point, he stated that he avoids going to Los Angeles because he "might" wind up "sitting next to whoever" murdered Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994. Now, TMZ reports that Brown's sister, Tanya, told the outlet that she finds Simpson's comments to be "absurd and disrespectful."

