Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Recent Interview Insisting on His Innocence

In the history of American true crime, perhaps there's no bigger or more divisive case and ultimate verdict than that of the O.J. Simpson trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The public opinion of whether or not Simpson was guilty of homicide was emblematic of a number of deep-seated issues within the nation itself, a number of which are interwoven into the very foundation of the United States — among them racism, misogyny, domestic abuse, income inequality, classism, and more.