Deputies recover hundreds of firearms while searching Clackamas County home

(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office obtained hundreds of firearms from a Clackamas County home in late July, calling it the “largest weapons seizure in agency history,” KATU reports.

Deputies on the Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant on July 29 at a home related to an ongoing drug and firearms investigation and recovered 337 firearms, the MCSO said.

The firearms recovered included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high capacity magazines. Methamphetamine was also found at the scene.

There are expected to be several arrests and charges in connection to the illegal weapons discovery.

Undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O’Donnell said:

This massive firearms seizure comes on the heels of another large-scale investigation in June, when deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home. The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence. We will continue our efforts to curb gun violence, to create safe and thriving communities for all who live, work and recreate in Multnomah County.