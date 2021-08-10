Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Deputies recover hundreds of firearms while searching Clackamas County home

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGg82_0bNXQuj800
(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office obtained hundreds of firearms from a Clackamas County home in late July, calling it the “largest weapons seizure in agency history,” KATU reports.

Deputies on the Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant on July 29 at a home related to an ongoing drug and firearms investigation and recovered 337 firearms, the MCSO said.

The firearms recovered included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high capacity magazines. Methamphetamine was also found at the scene.

There are expected to be several arrests and charges in connection to the illegal weapons discovery.

Undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O’Donnell said:

This massive firearms seizure comes on the heels of another large-scale investigation in June, when deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home. The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence. We will continue our efforts to curb gun violence, to create safe and thriving communities for all who live, work and recreate in Multnomah County.

Comments / 16

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Machine Guns#Methamphetamine#Mcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

OHA reports 2,387 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Thursday

(Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19, calling it “a record number of cases.”. The latest report brings the state’s total to 236,698 cases since the pandemic began last year. Jackson County reported the highest numbers, with 416 new cases. Both Lane and Multnomah counties reported 210 new cases Thursday.

Comments / 16

Community Policy