NY's first female governor taking over after Andrew Cuomo resignation

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Tuesday following months of harassment allegations.
  • Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is taking over as governor.
  • Hochul is the first female governor in New York history.

Following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as the governor of New York on Tuesday, the state’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will be taking over the position — making her the first female governor of New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XX80M_0bNXQeqk00

Cuomo’s resignation comes following months of harassment allegations and the release of an explosive report on the allegations, conducted by the New York Office of the Attorney General.

In recent days, President Biden had urged Cuomo to step down and those in his orbit, such as Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan, have also resigned.

Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat who has also served in the past as a member of Congress for Buffalo, is officially the state’s 57th governor. She took to social media following the announcement to comment on the resignation and her appointment.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul tweeted. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

