WOW: You Can Be Part of the Fun as NASA Launches Today!

By Tom Conklin
 4 days ago
NASA’s next rocket launch is set for this evening and YOU can actually take part virtually!. According to a media release from the space agency, you can grab a cool drink and some shades and get ready to watch the launch! Northrop Grumman is targeting the liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft for no earlier than 5:56 pm from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Launch coverage will be on NASA TV beginning at 5:30 pm.

Pittsfield, MA
