What’s new in iOS 15 beta 5?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. At its WWDC event earlier this year, Apple unveiled the latest versions of its major operating systems: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and WatchOS 8. While these updates include some much-anticipated new features -- like the ability for Android users to join FaceTime calls, enhanced privacy options and dual-screen controls for working across Macs and iPads -- some notable rumored features didn't end up coming to fruition, at least this time around. We also didn't see any new Apple hardware, like new iPhone 13, AirPods 3 or MacBook Pros, but those could be make their debut at Apple's next rumored event this fall.