Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

What’s new in iOS 15 beta 5?

By Sam Kohl
appletrack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news: Apple just released the fifth beta of iOS 15 to developers at 10am PST on Tuesday morning. TL;DR: new Weather icon, fresh splash screens & option for bigger icons on iPad. The official launch of iOS 15 is nearing as September approaches, even though iOS 14.8 is currently...

appletrack.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Ipad App#Weather#Rjonesy#App Store#Testflight#Control Center New#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

After Apple was kicked out: DOS emulator wants to go back to the iPhone – past the App Store

The DOS emulator iDOS is no longer available in the App Store. Apple has since removed the app after a period of two weeks: Apple sees a violation of its rule 2.5.2, which requires apps to “remain self-contained”, reloading and executing code is – with a few exceptions – prohibited. With reference to this requirement, game emulators were also regularly banned from the App Store in the past.
TV ShowsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

iOS 15 Beta 4 : more new features demonstrated

Apple released its new iOS 15 Beta 4 last week and following on from the previous videos released by YouTuber Zollotech new features not included in the previous overviews have now been revealed and demonstrated. Providing a great insight into what you can expect from the new Apple iOS 15 mobile operating system which will be officially launching later this year when the iPhone 13 is released.
Cell PhonesCNET

Don't install iOS 15 beta yet. Here's when to download it to your iPhone -- and why

The next major software update for the iPhone and iPad is currently available through Apple's public beta program. Apple will likely release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to everyone with a supported device in the latter half of September, if the company follows its typical release schedule. And while it may be tempting to enroll for iOS 15 beta on your iPhone now to get a sneak peek of features like Live Text, FaceTime calls with your Android friends and a whole bevy of new privacy features, I humbly offer this advice: Hold off for now.
TV ShowsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

iOS 14.7.1 and iOS 15 Beta 4 features and review

If you are interested in learning more about iOS 15 Beta 4 released last week by Apple and the previous iOS 14.7.1 release you are sure to enjoy this new video created by the team over at Zollotech. As you would expect the latest iOS 15 Beta 4 includes even more features and edges closer to a final version which will be made available by Apple later this year, probably in conjunction with the launch of their new iPhone 13.
NFLCNET

iOS 15 beta has arrived, but here's what we haven't seen from Apple yet

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. At its WWDC event earlier this year, Apple unveiled the latest versions of its major operating systems: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and WatchOS 8. While these updates include some much-anticipated new features -- like the ability for Android users to join FaceTime calls, enhanced privacy options and dual-screen controls for working across Macs and iPads -- some notable rumored features didn't end up coming to fruition, at least this time around. We also didn't see any new Apple hardware, like new iPhone 13, AirPods 3 or MacBook Pros, but those could be make their debut at Apple's next rumored event this fall.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

iOS 15 brings new Announce Notifications feature for Siri, here’s how it works

IOS 15 expands on the previously available “Announce Messages” and “Announce Calls” features with the ability to have Siri “Announce Notifications” from first- and third-party apps. The functionality works with certain AirPods and Beats headphones as well as CarPlay, and there’s also the ability to customize which apps can use the feature.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Here's What You Can and Can't Do With Offline Siri in iOS 15

IOS 15 was announced at Apple's WWDC21 event, and Siri received some great features with the new software upgrade. Along with experience-enhanced speech processing and better notification announcements, Siri's ability to partially run offline was a big reveal. In case your internet service goes down for a while, let's take...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

App Store spotlights first in-app event in iOS 15 beta

Apple is beginning to highlight in-app events in iOS 15, with one of the first being a TikTok Summer Camp session that was featured on the App Store's "Today" page on Tuesday. Announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June and slated to debut with iOS 15 this fall, in-app events enable developers to surface timely events in apps and games. Apple will feature certain events on the App Store to help app makers reach a wider audience.
ElectronicsTechRadar

AirPods Pro beta teases even more iOS 15 features

The latest beta version of the Apple AirPods Pro firmware shows even more neat features are headed to the headphones with iOS 15. When the iOS update drops (likely in September), AirPods Pro users will get a slew of new features, including a conversation boost to help those with hearing impairments.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iOS 15 beta may take the green flare effects off your iPhone 12 photos

Notice those green lens flares in your iPhone 12 photos? The recently-released iOS 15 beta 4 might fix that with some post-processing magic, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Reddit user u/Doubleluckstur posted a comparison shot between an initial raw image with a small green lens flare on the left side (hidden by a button when viewed in a web browser, so open it in a new tab), and the final, processed one.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Hands-on: Here’s how the all-new Safari in iOS 15 works

One of the major changes arriving with iOS 15 is a totally redesigned Safari. The all-new browser aims to make it easier to use with one hand as it shifts the URL/tab bar to the bottom, introduces customizable Tab Groups and new start page, and more. Let’s dive into how the new Safari in iOS 15 works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy